Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Invests $663,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $208,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,038. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.51. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $74.02.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

