William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for T. Rowe Price Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $2.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.36. William Blair also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $157.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.37. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $161.13.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,452,763,000 after buying an additional 563,135 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,897,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,554,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,333,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,161,000 after purchasing an additional 180,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,724,000 after purchasing an additional 172,869 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 846,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,425,000 after purchasing an additional 193,522 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

