WeTrust Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $117.00 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 44.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 26th. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $783,792.30 and approximately $117.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WeTrust alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00070237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.07 or 0.00806485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00048278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,321.75 or 0.04195645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00017429 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust (TRST) is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WeTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.