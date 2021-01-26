WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Position Lifted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023,194 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in WestRock by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,346 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WestRock by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,085,000 after acquiring an additional 667,300 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 98.6% during the third quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 951,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 472,453 shares during the period. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $18,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

WestRock stock opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.48. WestRock has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $47.77.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

