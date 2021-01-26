Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY trimmed its position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 276,038 shares during the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems accounts for approximately 2.1% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $10,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPRT. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.34. 5,914,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,297,928. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

