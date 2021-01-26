Western Pacific Trust Company (WP.V) (CVE:WP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Western Pacific Trust Company (WP.V) (CVE:WP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 20000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.72.

About Western Pacific Trust Company (WP.V) (CVE:WP)

Western Pacific Trust Company, a non-deposit-taking independent trust company, provides various financial services to corporations and individuals in Canada. The company offers self-administered tax-free savings accounts, self-administered registered retirement income funds, and self-administered locked-in retirement accounts; registered retirement savings plans and other self-administered accounts; and trust, accounting, administrative, corporate secretarial, and transfer and collateral agency services, as well as private health care plans for small business owners.

