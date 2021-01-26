West Bancorporation (WTBA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. On average, analysts expect West Bancorporation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ WTBA opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. West Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $345.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15.

WTBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of West Bancorporation from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

