West Bancorporation (WTBA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.
West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. On average, analysts expect West Bancorporation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ WTBA opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. West Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $345.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15.
About West Bancorporation
West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.
