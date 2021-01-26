Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WELL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE:WELL opened at $62.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.79. Welltower has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $89.99.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional grew its position in Welltower by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Welltower by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.