Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Raised by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,945,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 139,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,599,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,644,000 after purchasing an additional 316,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,335,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,016,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,489,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,785,035. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.30 billion, a PE ratio of 86.22, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

