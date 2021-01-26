Wells Fargo & Company Increases Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $65.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $66.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.88.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 703,034 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $42,350,768.16. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $234,192.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,679,378 shares of company stock valued at $284,719,242 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,846 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $65,734,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 585,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 409,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,966,000 after acquiring an additional 384,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.