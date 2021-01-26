Welch Group LLC Invests $220,000 in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 8.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 4.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $131.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $103.89 and a 12 month high of $134.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Philippe Galtie sold 38,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $5,025,816.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,937 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,259.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total value of $16,710,784.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,745,298.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,136 shares of company stock valued at $37,260,854 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TIF. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.70.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

