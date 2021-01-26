Welch Group LLC Has $389,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Welch Group LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after purchasing an additional 838,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,814 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $110,363,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 24.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 719,527 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $118,910,000 after purchasing an additional 142,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.54.

Shares of BA stock opened at $203.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.99 and a 200-day moving average of $184.87. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95. The company has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

