Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (BN)

1/19/2021 – Danone S.A. (BN.PA) was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Danone S.A. (BN.PA) was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Danone S.A. (BN.PA) was given a new €59.00 ($69.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Danone S.A. (BN.PA) was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Danone S.A. (BN.PA) was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Danone S.A. (BN.PA) was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Danone S.A. (BN.PA) was given a new €59.00 ($69.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Danone S.A. (BN.PA) was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Danone S.A. (BN.PA) was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) stock traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €54.70 ($64.35). The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone S.A. has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €53.62 and its 200 day moving average is €54.77.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

