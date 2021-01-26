Wedbush Weighs in on KeyCorp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.03.

Shares of KEY opened at $17.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 305.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.