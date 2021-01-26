Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Webster Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Webster Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.60.

WBS stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.88. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 138.5% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 358.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

