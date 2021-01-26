Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,361 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 0.8% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 52,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.30 on Monday, hitting $66.28. 10,471,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,991,718. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,710.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

