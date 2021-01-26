Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 19.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253,265 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 31.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,725 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.6% in the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215,596 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 49.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,035,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

GE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.99. 91,438,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,748,461. The company has a market cap of $96.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

