We Are One Seven LLC Sells 45 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Roku by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Roku to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.22.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $426.64 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $448.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -507.90 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $364.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.37.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $222,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,462.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 598,203 shares of company stock valued at $181,266,207. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

