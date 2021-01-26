We Are One Seven LLC Sells 132 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Chemed by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,165,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 19.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Chemed by 680.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 20,046 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Chemed by 6.6% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 108,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHE opened at $556.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $330.01 and a 12-month high of $556.78.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.22 million. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,430,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total transaction of $1,091,484.88. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,959,739. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

