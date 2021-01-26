We Are One Seven LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,167 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 0.7% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 21.1% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 35,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 10.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $171.89 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $311.85 billion, a PE ratio of -108.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.45.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 631,685 shares of company stock valued at $108,558,291. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

