We Are One Seven LLC Invests $309,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPSM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 801,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,953,000 after purchasing an additional 127,985 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 194,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $40.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14.

