We Are One Seven LLC Has $447,000 Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in The Howard Hughes by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $5,178,000. Jet Capital Investors L P grew its stake in The Howard Hughes by 79.5% during the third quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 395,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,752,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 34.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HHC shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 2,516,846 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.12 per share, with a total value of $199,132,855.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $49,931.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $811,809 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 1.60. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $129.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $3.03. The business had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.95 million. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

