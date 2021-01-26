We Are One Seven LLC Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at about $13,435,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 34.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 71.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,525,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,125,000 after purchasing an additional 353,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elastic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.58.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 208,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $29,450,430.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,618,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,765,618.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 19,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $2,761,257.82. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,146,214 shares of company stock valued at $162,704,854. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESTC opened at $164.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.05 and a 200 day moving average of $128.58. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $144.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.56 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. Equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

