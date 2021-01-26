We Are One Seven LLC Has $402,000 Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CELH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 12,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Celsius by 255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 14,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $759,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CELH. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Maxim Group lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.10.

Shares of CELH opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 898.99 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $70.66.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $9,567,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

