We Are One Seven LLC Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $204,732.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,807.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $307,744.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,040,425.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,769 shares of company stock worth $36,923,853. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $119.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 128.39 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $136.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.34.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBIX. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.