We Are One Seven LLC Grows Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of KDP opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average of $30.05. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.21 per share, for a total transaction of $226,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

