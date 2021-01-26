Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Watsco worth $14,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

WSO traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.52. 175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,558. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $259.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

