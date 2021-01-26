Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Shares Up 8.7%

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)’s stock price shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.91 and last traded at $12.45. 679,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 556,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Compass Point raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of $259.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.90.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($2.52). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Washington Prime Group Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 131,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 19,939 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 224,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 70.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 35,890 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 329,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 42,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,781 shares in the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

