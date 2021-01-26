Warehouse REIT PLC (WHR.L) (LON:WHR) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Warehouse REIT PLC (WHR.L) (LON:WHR)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 122 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 122 ($1.59). Approximately 456,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 980,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.24, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £472.05 million and a P/E ratio of 5.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 117.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 113.48.

Get Warehouse REIT PLC (WHR.L) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Warehouse REIT PLC (WHR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT PLC (WHR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT PLC (WHR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.