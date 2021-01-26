Wanchain Market Cap Tops $68.03 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $68.03 million and $3.90 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00152136 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00030734 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

