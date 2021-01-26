Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Downgraded to Sell at FIX

FIX lowered shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $131.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $157.00.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $157.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.28.
NYSE:WMT opened at $146.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.74 and a 200-day moving average of $141.08. The company has a market cap of $413.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66.
In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13,727.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,200,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after purchasing an additional 758,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
