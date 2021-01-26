Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Downgraded to Sell at FIX

FIX lowered shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $131.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $157.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $157.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.28.

NYSE:WMT opened at $146.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.74 and a 200-day moving average of $141.08. The company has a market cap of $413.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13,727.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,200,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after purchasing an additional 758,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

