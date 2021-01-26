Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,184 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 206.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.10. The stock had a trading volume of 289,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,374,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.89 and its 200 day moving average is $140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

