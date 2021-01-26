Walmart Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.61 Per Share (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walmart in a report released on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $5.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

WMT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $146.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 206.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

