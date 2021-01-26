Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 539,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,242 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 26,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 107,712 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 16.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.82. 5,398,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,320,436. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $54.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 95.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

