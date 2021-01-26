Wacker Chemie’s (WKCMF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WKCMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $147.25 on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $149.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.20 and its 200 day moving average is $109.07.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

