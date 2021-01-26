Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $8.69 on Monday. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $14.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $325.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $90,018.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 123,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

