Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Raised to $70.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded Voya Financial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $57.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.85. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

In related news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

