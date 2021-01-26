Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 210 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a SEK 210 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VOLV.B. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 210 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HSBC set a SEK 235 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 220 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 173 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of SEK 202.82.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is SEK 144.10. Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

