Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €185.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €176.20 ($207.29).

VOW3 opened at €158.64 ($186.64) on Monday. Volkswagen AG has a twelve month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a twelve month high of €179.50 ($211.18). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €150.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of €142.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

