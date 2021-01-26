Volex plc (VLX.L) (LON:VLX) Price Target Raised to GBX 420 at Canaccord Genuity

Volex plc (VLX.L) (LON:VLX) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 382 ($4.99) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.98% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of VLX stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 353 ($4.61). The company had a trading volume of 341,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,464. The firm has a market cap of £537.45 million and a P/E ratio of 25.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 314.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 227.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.71. Volex plc has a twelve month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 356 ($4.65).

Get Volex plc (VLX.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Westmacott acquired 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 339 ($4.43) per share, for a total transaction of £20,001 ($26,131.43).

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Volex plc (VLX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex plc (VLX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.