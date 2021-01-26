Vodi X (VDX) Market Cap Reaches $576,231.11

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded up 46.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Vodi X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Vodi X has a total market capitalization of $576,231.11 and $89.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vodi X has traded 186% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00071632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.37 or 0.00853234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00052398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.36 or 0.04425860 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017551 BTC.

Vodi X Coin Profile

Vodi X is a coin. Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 coins and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 coins. The official website for Vodi X is vodix.io . Vodi X’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vodi X is medium.com/@VodiX . The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX

According to CryptoCompare, “Vodi is a mobile platform boasting 5+ million users in over 200 countries and is tokenizing its ecosystem by launching Vodi X. Vodi X complements the already vibrant existing Vodi platform with the use of blockchain technology. It is a one-stop-shop for mobile financial services with a mission to give back to its users. Product offerings on the Vodi mobile app include money transfer, prepaid mobile recharge (top-ups) and eGift cards alongside with powerful communication tools. “

Buying and Selling Vodi X

Vodi X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vodi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vodi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

