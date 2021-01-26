Vital Farms, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VITL) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Vital Farms’ (NASDAQ:VITL) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, January 27th. Vital Farms had issued 9,303,977 shares in its public offering on July 31st. The total size of the offering was $204,687,494 based on an initial share price of $22.00. After the expiration of Vital Farms’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $43.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.60.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Inherent Group LP acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter worth about $49,942,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter worth about $29,315,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter worth about $26,015,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter worth about $24,032,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter worth about $20,982,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

