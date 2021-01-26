Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 138,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $252,208.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,090,754.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $70,387.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,164.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock valued at $153,923,144. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.20.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $252.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,906. The firm has a market cap of $166.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.91. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

