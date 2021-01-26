Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 265 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.1% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 58,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 32.2% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 23,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot stock opened at $285.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $306.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

