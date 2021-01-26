Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $195.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average of $96.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

