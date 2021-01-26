Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 38,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDC traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $35.77. The company had a trading volume of 191,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,887. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.54. Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $36.30.

