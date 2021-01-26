Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 507.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,381,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,548. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.72. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $142.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.