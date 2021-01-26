Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 62,183 Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 62,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,000. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 3.0% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVDE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,065,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 360,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000.

AVDE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.48. 29,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,004. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.07 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.18.

