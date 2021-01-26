Vista Oil & Gas (VIST) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE: VIST) in the last few weeks:

1/23/2021 – Vista Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

1/14/2021 – Vista Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

1/13/2021 – Vista Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

1/7/2021 – Vista Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Shares of Vista Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.84. 4,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,227. The stock has a market cap of $247.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $7.93.

Get Vista Oil & Gas SAB de CV alerts:

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 45.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 62.6% during the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 3,588,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,136 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.