Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

NYSE VIST opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. Vista Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.62.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a negative net margin of 45.79%. The business had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deep Basin Capital LP increased its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 3,588,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,136 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 608.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 160,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 137,542 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 41,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

